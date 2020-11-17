Report: The Impact of COVID-19 on Betanin Market, Projected Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Betanin market – A report by Fact.MR

The Betanin report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume.

The Betanin report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Betanin Market: Market Segmentation:

Betanin Market Segmentation: By Product Form

Liquid betanin

Powder betanin

Betanin Market Segmentation: By Product Source

Red Beet

Yellow Beet

Prickly Peer

Swiss Chard

Grain Amaranth

Cactus Fruits

Betanin Market Segmentation: By End Use

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paint Industry

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of region, the Betanin market study contains:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Key players analyzed in the Betanin market study:

Merck & Co., Inc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Hunan Nutramax Inc., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Kingherbs Limited, JF Natural, A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics, Bakels Worldwide, Monteloeder, VWR Corporation, Qingdao Pengyuan Kanghua Natural Source Co., Ltd., TOP Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd., and Hebei Shun Wei Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

