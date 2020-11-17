Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Aliphatic Amines Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Aliphatic amines are organic compounds that contain nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons. Amine in which there is no aromatic ring directly attached to the nitrogen atom is known as aliphatic amine. Amines are derivatives of ammonia. Aliphatic amines are also known as alkyl amines. Aliphatic amines are more basic as compared to aromatic amines. Aliphatic amines are generally prepared by alkylation of ammonia with alcohols. As aliphatic amines are the derivatives of ammonia, they find application in the agricultural field. Aliphatic amines are used as an additive in cement and asphalt production to increase their strength. Aliphatic amines are widely used in gas sweetening process, which is also known as amine scrubbing. In this process, harmful gases such carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide are removed with the help of aliphatic amines.



The key players in the global Aliphatic Amines Market report consist of

Dow Chemical Company

Arkema Group

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay

Clariant

Evonik

NOF Corporation

P&G Chem

Each market player encompassed in the Aliphatic Amines Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Aliphatic Amines Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product Type, the global Aliphatic Amines Market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Primary Amine

Secondary Amine

Tertiary Amine

Cyclic Amine



The global Aliphatic Amines Market covers the demand trends of each End Use which includes

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Personal care

Textile

Consumer Products

Plastic & Rubber processing

Petroleum

Others

