Continuous Manufacturing Market: Better Efficiency of Manufacturing Operations Offered By Continuous

The major drivers for the market include the advantages of continuous manufacturing in pharmaceutical processes such as cost-effectiveness and improved efficiency of manufacturing and support from regulatory authorities for the implementation of continuous manufacturing.

The global continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 650.4 Million by 2022 from USD 348.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.3%. Continuous Manufacturing Market By Product (Integrated system, Semi-continuous (Granulator, Coater, Blender), Control), Application (API, End Product (Solid Dosage)), End User (R&D Department (CRO), Pharmaceutical Companies, CMO) – Global Forecast to 2022.

The Continuous Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. The product segment includes integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017. The integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

The application segment of the Continuous Manufacturing market includes active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and end product manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is further categorized as solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Continuous Manufacturing market in 2017 owing to the easily available technology for end product manufacturing as compared to API manufacturing by continuous processes.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84747779

The end user segment of the continuous manufacturing market includes R&D departments and full-scale manufacturing companies. The full-scale manufacturing companies segment includes pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The full-scale manufacturing companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality, drug supply, and operational costs.

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. This large share can primarily be attributed to the support from regulatory bodies, initiation by leading pharmaceutical companies, and the need for pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce rising operational costs and eliminate issues related to the inconsistent quality of pharmaceutical products produced through batch manufacturing.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84747779

Key Players in Continuous Manufacturing Market

Major players in this market include GEA Group AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany), Coperion GmbH (Germany), and Glatt GmbH (Germany). Other players include KORSCH AG (Germany), Munson Machinery Company, Inc. (U.S.), L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren Gmbh (Germany), Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.), Scott Equipment Company (U.S.), and Sturtevant, Inc. (U.S.).