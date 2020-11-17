Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: AI and Analytics in the Healthcare Supply Chain

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare supply chain management market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the adoption of GS1 system of standard in the healthcare industry globally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, reduction in operational costs by improving the efficacy and increase in overall profitability.

However, the high cost of implementation of supply chain management software is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software segments. The software segment commanded the largest share of the global healthcare supply chain management market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of online purchases, improving business intelligence, and growing preference for eco-friendly logistics

The on-premise segment commanded the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management industry, by delivery mode, in 2019.

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment accounts for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America dominates the healthcare supply chain management industry during the forecast period.

The medical supply chain management market is segmented into North America, Europe, the APAC, and the RoW. Of this, North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management industry in 2019. North America is a well-established and lucrative market for healthcare supply chain management.

Leading Companies

SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), and Infor (US), McKesson Corporation (US), TECSYS (US), Global Healthcare Exchange (US), Cardinal Health (US), Determine (US), Epicor (US), LLamasoft (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software) (US), Cerner (US), Jump Technologies (US), LogiTag Systems (US), Harris Affinity (US), Premier (US), Accurate Info Soft (US), Hybrent (US), and Arvato Systems (Germany).