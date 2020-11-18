CoreAxis Named Top Content Providers for Custom eLearning for 2020

Southborough, USA, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

CoreAxis Consulting is pleased to announce they have been named to the list of Top Content Providers for Custom eLearning for 2020 by eLearningindustry.com. The company works closely with their clients to develop an effective eLearning curriculum that provides their employees with the training they need to be successful in their field.

Effective eLearning programs provide a variety of benefits to companies that are looking for constructive ways to provide their employees with a solid foundation for corporate training. eLearning allows companies to engage their workforce with relevant content they can access from anywhere on any device. The team at CoreAxis Consulting is proud to offer this service to their clients, allowing them to develop a learning program that best meets their needs. eLearning Industries has recognized CoreAxis’ hard work by naming them to this prestigious list.

To qualify for this recognition, CoreAxis met a number of criteria, including:

● Vendor specializations

● Achievements in various industries

● Positive reviews and ratings from clients

● Online training solutions

● Customized training

● Ability to meet clients’ needs

CoreAxis Consulting scored well in each of the categories, earning them recognition as one of the top content providers for custom eLearning solutions. CoreAxis takes a best practices, data-driven approach to learning solutions development. The company measures the success of each program and gathers data to facilitate continuous improvement.

“We strive to provide our clients with the latest in eLearning training solutions to help them provide their own customers with a better level of service,” says Mark Zides, founder and CEO of CoreAxis Consulting. “This award serves as an important milestone in the growth of our agency.”

To learn more about CoreAxis Consulting and their eLearning solutions, visit their website or speak to a member of their team by calling 508-485-8660. To learn more about this award, visit the eLearning Industry website.

About CoreAxis Consulting: For more than 19 years, CoreAxis has been designing and delivering immersive learning programs. We focus on being creative and practical, combining our high-quality models and eLearning best practices to develop memorable, engaging user experiences through all digital modalities.

From high-impact instructor-led and virtual training to eLearning and virtual reality, our innovative, award-winning solutions provide learners with the concepts and practical application experiences to create measurable results in individual and team performance.

