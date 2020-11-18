Southern New Hampshire Home Inspection Company Announces Newly Launched Website

Nashua, NH, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC proudly announces its Newly Launched Website, which features a clean interface, 24/7 online scheduling, and a detailed list of their services. Also, they provide sample reports, intuitive navigation to optimize their information, and insightful home inspection videos to prove expertise.

Learn more about Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC: https://xtramilehomeinspections.com/

Since its beginning in 2015, Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC has proven Excellence and Professionalism as they serve their buyers, sellers, homeowners, and agents throughout Southern NH. They perform home inspections from Nashua to Concord, Keene to Portsmouth, Merrimack & Manchester NH, and the local communities in Belknap County, Cheshire County, Hillsborough County, Rockingham County, and Strafford County.

Owner of Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC, Jesse Stufflebeam, is a highly regarded home inspector in the real estate community and was voted “Best Home Inspector for 2016-2018 & 2020 and Home Inspection Company for 2016 & 2017.”

One major standout of the new website is its 24/7 online scheduler. Clients and agents can now book their home inspection in real-time and have their scheduled time and day in a click. The new website has improved access to key client information, including a comprehensive sample inspection report, customer reviews, and video content.

Their licensed New Hampshire home inspectors perform inspection services 6-days a week, Monday – Saturday. Evening appointments are also available to better serve their clients. It demonstrates the team’s passion for providing excellent customer service at all times.

Another major standout of Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC, includes a Free Wood Destroying Insect Report with every home inspection. Comprehensive and easy-to-read inspection reports with photographs are delivered within 24-hours of the completed inspection.

According to Jesse, “A home inspection is only as good as the home inspector. Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC is one of the most experienced and trained home inspection companies in the New Hampshire area. Whether you’re a home buyer, seller, or homeowner, we’ll provide you with a detailed description of your potential home’s condition so you are informed and can move forward confidently and with peace of mind.”

If you or someone you know is looking for a home inspection team that provides comprehensive, professional, excellent home inspections all around Southern NH, Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC is just a phone call away.

Interested parties can get in touch by calling (603) 263-4775 or having one of their team members contact you.

Xtra Mile Home Inspection Services, LLC is Owned and Operated by Licensed Home Inspector Jesse Stufflebeam.

More information about scheduling an inspection and the company’s services is available over the phone at (603) 263-4775 and the URL above.

