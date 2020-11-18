European Mammography Workstations Market Worth $14 million – Germany Shows an Impressive Growth Rate

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the European mammography workstations market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024 from USD 10 million in 2018.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population

– Increased Market Availability of Multimodality Diagnostic Platforms

– Increasing Patient Awareness About the Clinical Benefits Associated With the Early Disease Diagnosis

– Integration of Ai and Cloud-Based Technologies in Medical Imaging Workflows

Recent Developments in Mammography Market:

– In February 2019, Fujifilm (Japan) launched ASPIRE Bellus II.

– In January 2018, Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium) signed a contract with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (UK) in order to implement enterprise imaging for radiology platform.

– In May 2017, Siemens AG (Germany) and Fraunhofer MEVIS (Germany) entered into a partnership for developing artificial intelligence software systems to facilitate diagnosis and therapy decisions in order to support physicians to define the best possible treatment approach.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of modality, the European mammography market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe, increasing awareness about the diagnostic efficacy of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, growing market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

On the basis of applications, the European mammography workstations industry is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key Diagnostic Imaging modalities with PACS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

General Electric (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market. Other prominent players in this market include Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan).

Hologic has its prime focus on female health along with its extensive research and development. Having a strong sales and distribution network in the European region, the company holds a strong market position for women’s health. The company also formed a strategic partnership with Philips, which allowed both companies to expand their product portfolios by providing integrated suites of diagnostic imaging modalities, advanced informatics, and services.

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening