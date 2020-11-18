3D Scanning Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D Scanning Market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2025. The 3D scanning market is anticipated to experience a robust growth on account of rising implementation in numerous end-applications including reverse engineering, quality control and rapid prototyping. In addition to offering quick results with better efficiency, the technology is easily affordable and economical. Other technological improvements and innovations with respect to 3D scanners such as handheld 3D scanners are also anticipated to serve the market.

Suppliers and manufacturers of hardware and developers of software solutions emphasize on operational ease and continuous enhancements in workflow. Subsequently, making technology easily accessible to professional users and thereby driving sales. The downside of this technology is the understanding and analysis of complex applications such as point cloud management, application to a CAD authoring which may hamper 3D scanning market growth. Therefore, ease-of-use of these workflow management techniques has become a priority for a client’s success with the product.

The 3D scanning market is price elastic and identified by technological advancements and extreme competition. Currently, high-priced scanners pose a challenge in the market; however, it is expected that in the coming years, the impact may decrease as suppliers concentrate on introducing low-budget devices and achieving economies of scale.

3D Scanning Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Optical Scanner

3D Scanning Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Short range

Medium range

Long range

3D Scanning Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Industrial manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Architecture & Engineering

Other

Key market participants include Ametek (Creaform), 3D Digital Corp., FARO Technologies, Basis Software Inc (Surphaser), Topcon and Maptek. Firms in the market primarily cater to a broad range of applications across varied industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, research & education and consumer products. The industry is identified by a stiff competition with frequent mergers and acquisitions, in the software and hardware industry. The market is expected to provide new avenues to expand and grow by new product development of cost-effective 3D scanners over the forecast period.

3D Scanning Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

