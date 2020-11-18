Next Generation Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Next Generation Sequencing Market is anticipated to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2025. NGS market is expected to show a tremendous growth on account of its wide applications in the treatment of cancer. NGS is the process of identifying accurate order of nucleotides within a RNA or a DNA molecule. Advancement of NGS has helped biological and medical discovery and research. It has helped in various applied fields which includes biotechnology, forensic research, virology and medical diagnosis. NGS has made possible sequencing of DNA of various species including the human genome.

Introduction of advanced genetic sequencing and development of advance techniques for whole genomes are the major drivers contributing to the overall market growth. Increasing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases coupled with aging population is expected to fuel the demand for these technologies. Further, the overall cost of genome sequencing is expected to reduce drastically on account of rapid development through research and innovation. High capacity genome sequencing has been contributing significantly towards the market growth.

NGS has wide applications in the field of exome and genome sequencing. They are widely used in the treatment of infectious disease and cancer. NGS has shown a key presence in pathogen analysis which has been helpful in the treatment of infectious diseases. The need for effective diagnosis for cancer and high growing usage of combinational biomarkers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market in recent years.

NGS has been mostly a topic of research and development in the previous decade. At present they find applications in the field of oncology, prenatal testing, HLA testing, idiopathic diseases, and medical research. Research and development in the field of HLA and prenatal testing have provided new avenues to doctors in gaining insights during organ matching and organ rejection.

The development in the treatment of genetic anomalies and diseases with the help of prenatal genome sequencing has been driving the NGS market. This technology has also helped the pharmaceutical companies in developing essential drugs for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Growing concerns and increasing incidences of cancer is expected to be the major driving factor for the development of NGS.

NGS in the field of organ transplant provides great opportunities over the forecast period. It is important that the characteristics of both the donors and the acceptors match for a successful transplant. NGS helps in studying the immune response to the transplanted organ. Medical tourism development in countries including the U.S, Israel, Singapore and Australia provide bright prospects for overall growth of the market.

The key industry players include Life Sciences (Roche), Thermo Fischer Scientific, Illumina and Pacific Biosciences. Other major players operating in the market include Partek Inc., Genomatix Software GmbH, Macrogen Inc., Life Technologies Corp, Perkin Elmer inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Knome Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomatters Ltd., CLC Bio (Qiagen), Pacific Biosciences, BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), DNASTAR Inc, GATC Biotech and Qiagen N.V.

NGS Outlook, by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

