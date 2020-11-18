Emollient Esters Market Insights, Growth, Export Value, Sales, Pricing Forecast 2019 to 2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global emollient esters market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 270 Mn by the end of 2029, as per the findings of a new market research study of Fact.MR. Key players in the emollient esters market are increasingly dealing with the threat of a supply glut, even as manufacturers invest into expansion of production capacities.

“Korean Beauty or K-Beauty is emerging as an overly popular trend among cosmetics and skincare consumers. Halal ingredients also mark an influential trend in the market. Such trend waves create an influx of profitable opportunities for manufacturers of natural emollients,” says the Fact.MR report.

Emollient Esters Market: Key Findings

Plant based emollient esters continue to account for more than 50% of the global market value.

Skincare applications continue to hold dominance in emollient esters market.

Sales remain higher in developed regions, while East Asian market will display a faster rate of growth.

Isopropyl palmitate, closely followed by isopropyl myristate, contributes to a major market share.

Emollient Esters Market: Key Driving Factors

New trends in skincare, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and toiletries are the primary drivers for the growth of emollient esters market.

Environmental pollution by stubble burning, and pollutants such as industrial exhaust, and traffic fumes, underline an opportunity in market.

Increasing investment by premium fashion brands into the beauty and personal care sector also contributes to market growth.

Emollient Esters: Key Market Restraints

Strict requisites regarding regulatory compliance of cosmetics and personal care ingredient sources limits the growth of market.

Competition Landscape

The global emollient esters market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on investing capacity expansions, product development, acquisitions, and collaborations. These strategies aim to boost adoption of emollient esters in skincare and other personal care applications. The report has also profiled some of the key players in global emolient esters market, including but not limited to Evonik Industry AG, BASF SE, Stepan Company, Croda International PLC, Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Clariant AG, Solvay, and Eastman Chemical Company.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the emollient esters market. The key categories covered in the report include source (plant-based emollient, shea butter, cocoa butter, and others), type (isopropyl palmitate, isopropyl myristate, isopropyl 12 hydroxy stearate, cetyl palmitate, myristyl myristate, octyl hydroxyl stearate, tridecyl salicylate, cetearyl octanoate, butyl oleate, tridecyl palmitate, cetyl acetate, PEG di-stearate, cetyl octanoate, butyl stearate, and others), form (solid, semi-solid, liquid, powder/flakes), application (skin care, hair care, toiletries, and cosmetics) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

