Hydrosurgery Systems Market Data Survey Report 2019-2029: Fact.MR

Hydrosurgery systems are seamlessly scaling up as a highly preferred treatment protocol over conventional wound debridement methods. In particular, handheld hydrosurgery systems are easier and safer to maneuver for chronic and non-healing wounds. According to Fact.MR’s intuitive market intelligence, the global hydrosurgery systems market was valued at approximately US$ 83 Mn in 2019. In addition, the market is receiving tailwinds from technological advancements carried out by leading players in hydrosurgery systems market.

South-east Asian and African countries account for over 2/3rd of total burn cases worldwide. Therefore, a large patient pool in these regions will ramp up the adoption rate of hydrosurgery systems. Moreover, accelerated healthcare spending by governments in developed countries such as the United States will impel market growth over the projection period (2019-2029).

“Established players who channelize pecuniary resources towards automation will remain in the vanguard,” finds Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Hydrosurgery Systems Market Study

Handheld hydrosurgery systems will carve out substantial portion of market share owing to easy operability.

Role of hydrosurgery systems in treating burn victims and surgery wounds will remain prevalent through the forecast period.

Continual advancements in areas of skin and bone grafting will complement market growth through 2029.

Europe and North America will collectively hold 50% of revenue share in the overall market stack.

Hydrosurgery Systems Market – Key Drivers

Psychological impact of chronic wounds, such as depression will play a vital role in the growth of hydrosurgery systems market.

Healthcare costs incurred on the treatment of chronic ulcers will encourage the development of cost-competitive hydrosurgery systems through 2029.

Enhanced affordability for treatment and diagnostic services in Europe and North America will support market growth over the forecast period.

Prevalence of acute and chronic wounds in geriatric population will contribute substantially to the growth of market.

Hydrosurgery Systems Market – Key Impediments

Debride bone and hard eschar cannot be removed using hydrosurgery systems thereby restricting wider adoption.

Availability of alternatives such as ultrasonic debridement systems will hamper the growth of hydrosurgery systems market through the forecast period.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Hydrosurgery Systems Market

With the COVID-19 pandemic well into the second quarter of 2020, lockdowns have become more localized, dynamic, and granular. The unprecedented humanitarian crisis has compelled market leaders to rethink their major developmental strategies. The growth of hydrosurgery systems market has significantly declined as companies continue to grapple with the pandemic. Further, delays in surgical procedures and international travel bans have severely hampered the hydrosurgery systems market. During economic uncertainty, key players are collaborating with other industry leaders to diminish the impact of COVID-19. However, once the pandemic abates, the demand for hydrosurgery systems will revive in the first half of 2021.

Competition Landscape of Hydrosurgery Systems Market

The global hydrosurgery systems market is highly fragmented in nature. The market is shaped by the presence of regional and international players. Some of the leading companies in the hydrosurgery systems market that are featured in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Erbe Elektromedizine GmbH, HydroCision Inc., and Smith & Nephew plc. Top players are focused on developing concrete recovery plans to guide the business in the post-pandemic future. Active cooperation with key stakeholders for balancing pre-coronavirus and post-coronavirus strategies is the priority of leading manufacturers. Strategic partnerships along with product innovation will offer blueprint of success for leading producers during the pandemic.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the hydrosurgery systems market. The study provides compelling insights on the hydrosurgery systems market on the basis of component type (system console, handpiece, and accessories), application (chronic wounds, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and burn cases) and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

