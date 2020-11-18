CharlieHR – An Effective HR Software for Companies With Max 200 Employees

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

CharlieHR Human Resource Software is an efficient and effective human resource management tool for an organization having a maximum of 200 employees. It is a cloud-based HR software solution that aims at easing out the administrative task and provides a futuristic HR solution by making it best suitable to the needs of the employee as well as the employer. CharlieHR makes HR based reporting not only comfortable but also suitable for the best interests of the organization.

Charlie HR USP:

CharlieHR Human Resource Software USP lies in the cloud-based management of human resource tasks and creating an efficient network for both the employees and employers to interact and create a sustainable environment for the organization. It enables the efficient management of the company structure for organizing the workflow and its employees with an interactive reporting of matters.

Charlie HR Pricing

Charlie HR pricing has been done according to the number of employees in an organization. Charlie HR pricing starts at $4 per month per user for one employee as part of the Basic package and $204 per month per user as part of the advanced package. The pricing goes up to $796 per month as part of the basic package and $995 per month as part of the superior package for 200 employees. For any further information on CharlieHR pricing, you can contact the respective vendor.

Best HR Software in 2020 and the latest associated trends@

https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/human-resource-software/

Charlie HR Demo

The vendor provides a 14-day free demo period of the paid version of its software solution. The paid version has all the features of a paid version and helps you to get used to it.

Features

Manage time-off requests – Secure login for team members to make time-off requests. Request customary work from home requests by stating proper reasons.

Employee management – Easy management of employee records and individual access to each employee’s records. Provide timely performance reviews to boost employee morale.

Managing company structure – Organizing teams for better management of workflow. Safely store vital company information.

Efficient reporting – Annual reports on the performance, leaves, and other information of every employee. A detailed report on the payroll data.

Read the Detailed Report@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/human-resource-software

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441