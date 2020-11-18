Potential impact of Covid-19 on Self-chilling Can Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The beverage industry, since quite a few years, has been looking for technological development that would enable them to provide cold beverages on demand. Self-chilling can will be helpful in areas having limited refrigeration. It can also be used during camping, boating and fishing activities. Local retailers across the globe are focusing on delivering cold beverages to their consumers selling products with self-chilling can. In self-chilling can, Heat Exchange Unit (HEU) is built in the self-chilling can that helps to lower the temperature of the beverage within minutes. Prominent manufacturers of self-chilling can are now providing environment safe reclaimed Co2 in the heat exchange unit.



Global self-chilling can market: Segmentation

By activating mechanism type, the global self-chilling cans market has been segmented as follows –

Push button activation

Twist activation



By capacity type, the global self-chilling cans market has been segmented as follows –

4 Fl-Oz. can

16-Oz. can

>16-Oz. can

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Environment-friendly self-chilling can product material enhances popularity among consumers

Self-chilling can has been tested by the (EPA), NASA and U.S. Army regarding its harm to the environment after the self-chilling can disposal and found that it contains eco-friendly reclaimed Co2 in HEU and the self-chilling can is 100% recyclable.



Pertinent aspects this study on the Self-chilling Can market tries to answer exhaustively are:

• What is the forecast size (revenue/volumes) of the most lucrative regional market?

• What is the share of the dominant product/technology segment in the Self-chilling Can market?

• What regions are likely to witness sizable investments in research and development funding?

• What are Covid 19 implication on Self-chilling Can market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

• Which countries will be the next destination for industry leaders in order to tap new revenue streams?

• Which new regulations might cause disruption in industry sentiments in near future?

• Which is the share of the dominant end user?

• Which region is expected to rise at the most dominant growth rate?

• Which technologies will have massive impact of new avenues in the Self-chilling Can market?

• Which key end-use industry trends are expected to shape the growth prospects of the Self-chilling Can market?

• What factors will promote new entrants in the Self-chilling Can market?

• What is the degree of fragmentation in the Self-chilling Can market, and will it increase in coming years?



