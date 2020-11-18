COVID19: Impact on Height Gauge Market Industry, Finds Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Height gauge is a regular instrument extensively used for height measurement of specimens, work-pieces or objects in industries, laboratories, research institutions and workshops across the globe. They are also known as single axis measuring hand tools in the end-use industries. The quality of goods or the products manufactured depends upon the co-ordinate accuracy and precision of engineering work-pieces, machine components, assemblies, fasteners, mountings and other mechanical parts. Apt and precise measurement of work piece or product dimensions play a very important role in manufacturing and fabrication of various products. Height gauge is utilized in measurement of these dimensions across various end-use industries.



Height Gauge Market: Segmentation

The global height gauge market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, measuring capacity and product type.



On the basis of product types, global height gauge market is segmented as:

Conventional

Dial Height Gauge

Vernier Height Gauge

Digital Height Gauge

On the basis of measurement capacity, the global height gauge market is segmented as:

Up to 400 mm

401 – 800 mm

801 – 1200 mm

1201 – 1600 mm

Above 1600 mm



On the basis of end-use industry, the global height gauge market is segmented as:

Industrial

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Aviation and Aerospace

Other Manufacturing

Machining Centers / Workshops

Educational Institutions

Research Laboratories and Testing Institutions



Height Gauge Market: Key Participants

ARC Metrologia

Trimos SA

Bowers Group

Mitutoyo Corporation

Kristeel

Groz Tools

Starrett

Mahr GmbH

Haglof Sweden AB



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



