COVID19: Impact on Height Gauge Market Industry, Finds Fact.MR

Height gauge is a regular instrument extensively used for height measurement of specimens, work-pieces or objects in industries, laboratories, research institutions and workshops across the globe. They are also known as single axis measuring hand tools in the end-use industries. The quality of goods or the products manufactured depends upon the co-ordinate accuracy and precision of engineering work-pieces, machine components, assemblies, fasteners, mountings and other mechanical parts. Apt and precise measurement of work piece or product dimensions play a very important role in manufacturing and fabrication of various products. Height gauge is utilized in measurement of these dimensions across various end-use industries.

Height Gauge Market: Segmentation

The global height gauge market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, measuring capacity and product type.

On the basis of product types, global height gauge market is segmented as:
Conventional
Dial Height Gauge
Vernier Height Gauge
Digital Height Gauge

On the basis of measurement capacity, the global height gauge market is segmented as:
Up to 400 mm
401 – 800 mm
801 – 1200 mm
1201 – 1600 mm
Above 1600 mm

On the basis of end-use industry, the global height gauge market is segmented as:
Industrial
Metal Fabrication
Automotive
Aviation and Aerospace
Other Manufacturing
Machining Centers / Workshops
Educational Institutions
Research Laboratories and Testing Institutions

Height Gauge Market: Key Participants

ARC Metrologia
Trimos SA
Bowers Group
Mitutoyo Corporation
Kristeel
Groz Tools
Starrett
Mahr GmbH
Haglof Sweden AB

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
Japan
Middle East and Africa

