CashCo Pawn Shop to Donate 50 Turkeys to Food Pantry Volunteers for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — CashCo Pawn Shop, dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying, selling and appraising, will donate 50 turkeys to volunteers of local nonprofit, It’s All About the Kids. CashCo has donated over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to the local community over the span of 19 years.

IAATK hosts a weekly Food Pantry every Thursday that provides nutritious meals to families struggling with the weekend food insecurity gap through its Feed the Kids Program. The Food Pantry is run by a corps of volunteers who were once part of the nonprofit’s program.

“These volunteers spend a lot of time providing food to other families, so we’re happy to provide them with a Thanksgiving turkey to enjoy with their own families this year,” said Moris Adato, president of CashCo Pawn Shop and member of the California Pawnbrokers Association board of directors. “They’re always the ones giving to the community, and it’s time for them to receive.”

Two of the Thanksgiving turkey recipients, known as the team of “Roses,” are local residents Rosie Tamayo and Rosie Sanchez. For the past two years, the “Roses” take multiple lines of public transportation every Thursday to volunteer for IAATK’s Food Pantry. Tamayo is handicapped and brings her grandchildren to the Food Pantry to volunteer. Sanchez was diagnosed with Thrombocytopenia and underwent many surgeries. Despite their challenges, the “Roses” continue to fulfill their commitment to their volunteerism, filling roles like traffic controller and intake coordinator to help families in need.

“We are so honored to have CashCo as a partner this year to provide a fabulous Thanksgiving for our volunteers. During this very difficult time, small businesses are hurting and their generosity is amazing,” said IAATK Co-Founder and President of the Board Angela Brannon-Baptiste. “Being able to appreciate our volunteers in this way is so important to us, and we are so grateful for CashCo and their support.”

IAATK’s volunteers will also receive a food box and donated gift cards from the nonprofit to help complete their Thanksgiving meal. For more information about IAATK’s Food Pantry, visit www.itsallaboutthekids.org.

About CashCo Pawn Shop

CashCo Pawn Shop provides financial services that help lift financial burdens through unparalleled customer service and community involvement. As the leading San Diego County pawn shop, CashCo Pawn Shop serves the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying, selling and appraising. For more information, visit CashCoPawn.com

About It’s All About the Kids®

It’s All About the Kids® Foundation is an award winning 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods. Each week, children from homeless and working families receive fresh produce, bread and non-perishable items. They Feed the Kids – before, during and after COVID-19. Follow and support them at www.ItsAllAboutTheKids.org, at facebook.com/itsallaboutthekids, on instagram @itsallaboutthekidscharity, and on Twitter at @itsaboutkids.