Global Cardiology information system market worth USD 54 million by 2024

Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, The China cardiology information system market is projected to reach $54 million by 2024 from $35 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease, government initiatives in China, and the increasing number of hospitals.

In 2018, CREALIFE Medical Technology held the leading position in the market. The company has good relations with government bodies, distributors, and hospitals in the market, which is its key strength. Philips Healthcare held the second position in the market in 2018.

The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:

Based on end user, the market is segmented into L3A hospitals and L3B & L2 Hospitals. The L3A hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The increasing number of L3A hospitals in China and growing disease prevalence are responsible for the large share of this market segment.

Based on system, the market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. The integrated systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

By component, the China cardiology information system market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to integrate CVIS with C-PACS, EMRs, and other cardiology modules.

Key Market Players :

Key players in the China cardiology information system market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), CREALIFE Medical Technology (China), Central Data Network (Australia), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea) and Esaote (Italy).

