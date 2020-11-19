Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Worth $4.01 Billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product (Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices), Portability (Stationary, Portable), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia), End User (Hospital, Home Care) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

– Shift From Traditional Cylinders to Portable Concentrators

– Preference Towards Home-Based Oxygen Therapy

– Technological Advancements

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth Opportunities:

– Increasing Focus of Industry Players on Emerging Markets

– Increasing Usage of Telemedicine and Telemonitoring

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of products, is segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is expected to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market. The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements to develop smaller, quieter and more effective equipment are key drivers increasing the demand for oxygen source equipment.

The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented by portability into stationary devices and portable devices. The stationary devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by portability. Severe complications in patients suffering from respiratory disorders and the increasing proportion of geriatric population across the globe are major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), Heinen + Löwenstein GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Essex Industries, Inc. (U.S.), HERSILL, S.L. (Spain).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India. Increasing investment in healthcare, increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in disposable incomes, and an increase in healthcare insurance coverage are some factors propelling market growth in the APAC region.

The availability of low-cost substitutes by local manufacturers, rigorous regulatory guidelines causing delays in product approvals, and Medicare reimbursement rate cuts for home oxygen therapy in the U.S. are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.