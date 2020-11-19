Dairy Ingredients Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 19, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dairy Ingredients Market size was estimated at 13.7 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 86.97 billion by 2024. Factors such as population starting to age, increased health issues, better awareness about the benefits of food products rich in nutrition, better production and sluggish lifestyle are expected to benefit the overall market.

A shift in food habits, from customary food to nutritional food has been observed. The industry is extremely competitive with a huge number of companies trying to capture the market. It comprises of few leading global companies and numerous minor regional companies. The increased awareness about the health benefits of the food items rich in nutrition is expected to have positive impact on the market.

Access Dairy Ingredients Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-ingredients-market

The major dairy ingredient sources are milk and whey. These ingredients have various applications which include convenience foods, bakery, sports and clinical nutrition, confectionary, dairy products, infant milk formula, and other food products like beverages, non-dairy creamers, meat, etc. On the basis of type, the dairy ingredient is segmented into lactose, milk powder, casein & caseinates, MPC & MPI and whey ingredients.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Bakery & Confectionery

Chocolate

Ice-Cream

Others

Dairy Products

Recombinant Milk

Others

Convenience Foods

Infant Milk Formula

Sports & Clinical Nutrition

Others

Major industry participants include Euroserum (France), Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.), Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited (Australia), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Arla Foods. (Denmark), Volac International Limited (U.K.), Fonterra Co-Operative Group (New Zealand), Groupe Lactalis (Germany), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands) and Glanbia Plc. (Ireland). These companies provide a holistic view to the competitive scenario of the dairy ingredients market.

Request a Sample Copy of Dairy Ingredients Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-ingredients-market/request-sample

Market dominator in the dairy ingredients industry is Asia-Pacific at this time. It is followed by Europe and North America. As the income levels and the disposable incomes in the Asia-pacific region is growing, it is projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period among all the regions worldwide. The increased demand for healthy food along with infant rich population in the region drives the growth and projects it to be the dominator. However, Japan will witness a relatively lower growth rate as compared to the rest of Asia-pacific region. Additionally, the U.S., India and China is expected to show an increased demand for the healthy and nutritional food in the forecast period on account of an increased and better production of dairy products and food.

Over the past few years, milk powder has been the key product in the dairy ingredient industry. Milk protein isolates and milk protein concentrates are expected to experience similar demand in the coming years owing to its high usage in the sports activities which is increasing on a high pace globally. Whey protein is also expected to experience increased demand in the future. It comprises of glutamine which is highly beneficial in replenishing the muscles and inhibits the decline in the immune function which can occur from increased physical activity. Consumers are becoming increasingly active and health conscious. Whey protein helps to increase the muscles and stimulates growth.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com