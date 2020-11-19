Experience Wide Range of Online Account Management & Business Finances Option with AlignBooks

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Specially designed to assist chartered accountants, tax experts, accounting authorities, and business entrepreneurs, AlignBooks Accounting Software helps in managing incentives as well as tracking sales of each salesman in order to provide complete sales management. Seamlessly integrate payroll and deduct the TDS.

AlignBooks offer warehouse management tools for businesses that are dealing with manufacturing. AlignBooks accounting software has complete control over critical information through regular automatic backups and top-notch security. Industries that can use this software include retail chain, distribution, warehouses, service providers, consultants, and more. The software is specially designed to assist chartered accountants, tax experts, accounting authorities, and business entrepreneurs.

Users can ask for a complete demo of AlignBooks accounting software from the official website. A demo application form needs to be filled to schedule a demo with the software experts.

Asset Management

# Purchase assets via the purchase module. With the individual serial number, covert inventory to the asset section.

# Updating the asset register after the hands-on position is assigned and keeps a complete record of the entire hand’s movement.

Discreet Production

# Define BOM for every finished product with the help of any by-product details.

# Generate issue requests and issue RM to the production floor depending on the actual requirements of the production.

Advanced HR and Payroll

# Define salary component, leave dependency, tax impact, and calculations of the dependent components in a hassle-free and flexible manner.

# Configure applicability on every employee level and manage different kinds of leaves while the system tracks available leave balances.

Intelligent Billing and Sales

# Generate invoices as well as manage work-flow easily starting from cost estimate to final payment.

# Receive automatic reminders of outstanding bills and conduct bill-based ageing analysis to manage outstanding lump-sum and bill-to-bill payments.

