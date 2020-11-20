Brand X Huaraches Exports Handmade Mexican Huaraches to Over 63 Countries

Oakland, CA, USA, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ — Brand X Huaraches, a premier footwear company based in California, exports Mexican huarache sandals to over 63 countries worldwide. Their handmade Mexican leather huaraches are suitable to wear during the summer as they allow air to pass through the sandals. They are also recognized for their quality and durability.

“People from all over the world prefer our huaraches for their flexibility, durability, and premium quality. We use vegetable-tanned leather that does not contain any irritating harsh chemicals. Our leather huaraches are incredibly soft, 100% natural, and above all, environmentally sustainable. We were able to expand our business to this level because we stay committed to making huaraches that satisfy our customers,” says the founder of Brand X Huaraches proudly.

Huaraches are pre-Colombian traditional footwear, originally worn by farmers. They stood the test of time and have become fashionable footwear today. They were widely popularized in the US during the 1960s.

“Brand X Huaraches sells high-quality Mexican huaraches shoes and sandals at the lowest prices. Every pair of huaraches is handcrafted by artisans who use techniques that have been passed down through generations. Our leather-lined insoles offer additional comfort, and the cushioned outsoles ensure durability. Many of our loyal customers have written to us saying that they have been using the same pair of Brand X Huaraches every summer for more than 25 years,” adds the founder.

A pair of leather huaraches from Brand X Huaraches will cost around $90 to $150. Apart from huarache sandals and shoes, they also sell handbags made from the same vegetable-tanned leather. You can purchase them online at their official website.

About Brand X Huaraches:

Brand X Huaraches is an American footwear company based in California. They have been selling a wide range of Mexican huarache sandals, shoes, and handbags since 1973. For more information, visit https://www.brandxhuaraches.com/.

###