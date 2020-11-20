Design Extensions Hosts Business Builders Live Event

St. Augustine, FL, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ — Design Extensions is pleased to announce they are hosting a Business Builders Live event on March 29 and 30, 2021, at Treasury on the Plaza in St. Augustine, FL. This event will share valuable information with business owners interested in learning about growing their business.

Jay Owen, founder and CEO of Design Extensions, has more than 20 years of experience growing a successful business and put together this event to share that information with other business owners. The event is an in-person event that takes place over two days with lunch included on both days. The event begins at 9 am each day with a VIP reception held on the first evening and an hour of networking opportunities at the end of the second day.

At the event, business owners will gain a better understanding of their team, learn how to make a clear plan for their business, discover the easiest and best ways to talk about their business with others and learn the proper framework for successful business growth. Owen will present his real experiences in the business field to ensure those in attendance can see how these practices work in real life situations. Early bird booking is available.

Anyone interested in learning about the event or how to register can find more information by visiting the Business Builders Live website or the Design Extensions website or by calling 1-904-299-8149.

About Design Extensions: Design Extensions is a digital marketing firm that provides services to help businesses operate more effectively and grow more efficiently. They offer a variety of services to ensure each of their clients gets the assistance they need to be successful. Their experienced team works closely with clients to ensure they get the best results.

Company: Design Extensions

Address: 701 Market Street, Unit 101

City: St. Augustine

State: FL

Zip code: 32095

Telephone number: 1-904-299-8149