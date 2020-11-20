Hernia Repair Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Hernia Prevalence

Effectiveness of Mesh Repair

Availability of Reimbursement

Technological Advancement

Market Dynamics in Depth:

The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;

The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.

Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:

10% in the 35-44 age group

18% in the 45-54 age group

24% in the 55-64 age group

31% in the 65-74 age group

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the hernia mesh market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.

The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the mesh fixators market.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global hernia mesh market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia repair market in North America.