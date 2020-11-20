Industrial Centrifuge Market Worth $9.0 billion by 2025 – Growth Drivers and Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global blood collection devices market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing demand for centrifuges from process industries

Growing need for wastewater management solutions

Growing demand for centrifuges in developing countries

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Industrial Centrifuge Market;

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted business and economic activities globally. It is expected to have a short-term impact on the market to a certain extent. With several countries across the globe announcing nationwide lockdowns and temporary closures of various industries, production and manufacturing have been severely affected. Trade barriers have further impacted the demand-supply gap. Companies operating in the industrial centrifuge market have suspended non-essential visits/activities until the COVID-19 outbreak is resolved.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of end users, segmented into the chemicals industry, food and beverage industry, metal industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, power plants, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment plants, and water purification plants. In 2019, the power industry segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, the establishment of new power plants to cater to the rising energy needs in developing countries, and upgradation of existing power plants to make them more efficient and reliable are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

On the basis of design, segmented into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. In 2019, the vertical centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and the high efficiency of separation.

Recent Developments in Industry:

In 2017, FLSmidth and the University of Denmark extended their partnership for a four-year period to discover additional ways of working together in the global cement and mining industries.

In 2020, GEA launched GEA sludge Decanter pro line

In 2019, Alfa Laval launched ALDEC G3 VecFlow decanter

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the industrial centrifuge market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.