Medical Device Complaint Management Market Size, Segmentation & Analysis Report to 2026

Synopsis:

Consistent with the report published by the experts the scope of the global Medical Device Complaint Management Market was valued at US$ 5.37 billion in 2017. It is expected to record a 7.6% CAGR for the period of the forecast and is projected to touch 10.2 billion by the completion of 2026.

Drivers:

The changeover from paper centered to the digital structure for following grievances is expected to boost the development. Similarly, sympathetic government restructurings together with growing demand for automatic arrangement for the procedure of management of the complaint is estimated to additionally power the expansion of the market during the nearby years.

The most important motivator for the development of the global medical device complaint management industry during the upcoming years is the increasing usage of software for the backing of the general procedure for the management of the complaint.

Classification:

The global medical device complaint management market can be classified by Service and Region. By Service, it can be classified as: Resolve & Closure, Product Surveillance & Regulatory Compliance, Returned/Non-Returned Product Analysis, and Complaints Log/Intake.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global medical device complaint management industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America headed the market and is expected to stay leading all through the period of forecast. Strict controlling necessities about the handling of the complaint and its management is motivating the development of the local market. In the U.S.A., for example, the directive of Medical Device Complaint Management consist of compulsory necessities for importers, user services and the manufacturers to inform certain device linked adversarial proceedings and glitches, associated with the products, to the FDA.

Europe is expected to increase by the speedy CAGR all through the period of forecast. The market in Europe is severely controlled and it is obligatory for the manufacturer of medical device to inform instances and Field Safety Corrective Actions (FSCA) to the capable experts of Europe. Those manufacturing companies, which fail to inform the instances may perhaps face severe implications.

Similarly, Asia Pacific is expected to record healthy development during the period of forecast. This is owing to the fact that most important MNCs for example Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have their functioning headquarters in India, this is motivating the development of the regional market for Medical Device Complaint Management.

Companies:

The companies are regularly implementing the business policies, for example mergers & acquisitions and partnerships to maintain their share and to expand their range of the product. Some of the important companies for medical device complaint management market are: Master Control, SAS, AssurX, Wipro, IQVIA, Parexel International Corporation, Freyr, Sparta Systems, Biovia and Tata Consulting Services (TCS).

