Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Sleep Aid Supplements Market, Infers Fact.MR

In today’s stressful life, getting a good night’s sleep is a challenge. This can also be blamed on technology and the subsequent invention of numerous gadgets such as smartphones, which have become the key factors contributing to sleep deprivation in the society. Insufficient sleep is a major concern in developed countries such as the U.S. A professor from Cornell University quoted that the country’s national sleep debt is far more threatening than its national debt. In a broad perspective, sleep deprivation is a national concern as it decreases a professional’s work efficiency. But, personally, it can lead to diseases derived from sleep deprivation and can damage one’s health.



Sleep Aid Supplements: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Tablets



On the basis of nature, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Herbal/Organic/Natural

Conventional

On the basis of the manufacturing industry, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Food and Beverage



On the basis of distribution channel, the sleep aid supplement market has been segmented as:

Supermarket

Specialty store

Online retailers

Others



Sleep Aid Supplements Market: Prominent Players

Some of the key sleep aid supplement manufacturing companies identified are King, Sanofi Aventis, Sepracor, Pharmacia and Upjohn, Novel Laboratories, Inc., Takeda, Merck, Nutracap Labs, NutraClick, NutraScience Labs and others.



