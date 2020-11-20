COVID-19 Industry Impact: Chicory Extract Market Analyzed for Forecast Year

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Chicory is an herbaceous plant with vibrant blue-colored flowers, or pink or white flowers. Chicory plant is grown as a forage crop feed livestock in Europe. Presently, the plant is commonly grown in North America, Australia and China as well. Most of the parts of the chicory plant are useful. For instance, the leaves are cultivated for salad, roots as coffee substitute and food additive. Most recently, inulin, an extract from the chicory plant, commonly called as chicory extract has gained popularity in the food market as a source of healthy dietary fiber and as a natural sweetener with a sweetening power of 10% that of sucrose.



Chicory Extract Market: Segmentation

The global chicory extract market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, application, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of nature, the global chicory extract market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional



On the basis of form, the global chicory extract market is segmented into:

Powdered

Liquid extract



On the basis of application, the chicory extract market is segmented into:

Food and beverage

Bakery

Confectionery

Bars

Savory products

Powder blends

Pharmaceutical



On the basis of distribution channel, the global chicory extract market is segmented into:

Supermarket

Specialty store

Grocery

Online retails

Others



Chicory Extract Market: Prominent Players

Examples of some key players identified in the chicory extract market are Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation, Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co., Ltd., COSUCRA, BENEO, Anwel Life Sciences Private Limited, Pioneer Chicory, Chicory India, Jamnagar Chicory Industries, among others.



Pertinent aspects this study on the Chicory Extract market tries to answer exhaustively are:

• What is the forecast size (revenue/volumes) of the most lucrative regional market?

• What is the share of the dominant product/technology segment in the Chicory Extract market?

• What regions are likely to witness sizable investments in research and development funding?

• What are Covid 19 implication on Chicory Extract market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

• Which countries will be the next destination for industry leaders in order to tap new revenue streams?

• Which new regulations might cause disruption in industry sentiments in near future?

• Which is the share of the dominant end user?

• Which region is expected to rise at the most dominant growth rate?

• Which technologies will have massive impact of new avenues in the Chicory Extract market?

• Which key end-use industry trends are expected to shape the growth prospects of the Chicory Extract market?

• What factors will promote new entrants in the Chicory Extract market?

• What is the degree of fragmentation in the Chicory Extract market, and will it increase in coming years?



