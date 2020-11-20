Fog Computing Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 20, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fog Computing Market size was estimated at USD 9.33 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 617.3 million by 2025. Fog computing, also termed as “edge computing” or “fogging” in association with cloud emphasis helps in faster decision-making strictly with computations on cognizable data by deployment of fog nodes close to Internet of Things (IoT) aided devices, placed anywhere in the network trajectory either on a factory floor, top of a power pole or an oil rig, subject having connectivity, computational and storage imperatives.

The primary drivers for fog computing market are inundation of IoT devices with parallel IoT connectivity, subsequent growth in cloud computing market size and Machine to machine (M-M) connectivity. The factors driving the fog computing market size include computational power speed, increased operational efficiency and cost savings across all verticals in the industry. By type, the fog computing market size spans hardware and software. Software further disintegrates into fog computing platform and customized application software. By Application, the fog computing market size comprises building and home automation, smart energy, smart manufacturing, transport and logistics, connected health, security and emergencies and others-smart environment and smart retail.

Fog Computing Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)

Hardware

Software

Fog Computing Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)

Gateways

Routers & switches

IP video cameras

Sensors

Micro data center

Fog Computing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)

Connected vehicles

Smart grids

Smart cities

Connected healthcare

Smart manufacturing

The key industry players spanning the fog computing market size include Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Arm Holding, Fujitsu and Schneider Electric Software. PrismTech Corporation, Nebbiolo Technologies and Dell Corporation.

Fog Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

EMEA

Germany

UK

MEA

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

