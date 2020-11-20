Key Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to Strengthen their Position in the Food Waste Management Market

The global food waste management market is estimated at USD 31.71 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 42.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in global food waste and increase in the usage of organic feed and fertilizers by farmers.

The key players identified have a strong presence in the global food waste management market. These include Veolia Environnement (France), SUEZ (France), Waste Management, Inc. (US), FCC Environment (UK) Limited (UK), Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stericycle, Inc. (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (US), Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada) Republic Services, Inc. (US), and Biffa Group Limited (UK).

Key companies in the food waste management market adopted strategies such as acquisitions, agreements, and investments & expansions as their key growth strategies to increase their market share and profits from 2012 to 2017.

The core strength of the key players was acquisitions, followed by expansions, to cement their place in the global food waste management market. Market players such as Veolia Environnement (France) and SUEZ (France) adopted acquisitions as their key strategies to gain market share.

Veolia Environnement manages the distribution systems of water supply and also provides energy & waste management services. The company mainly operates through three business segments-water, waste, and energy management. The water management services segment collects, processes, and delivers water, and provides water treatment & infrastructure design and construction, including technologies and engineering services to offer a range of water treatment.

SUEZ is an environment service provider for collecting and processing non-hazardous & hazardous waste, except for nuclear waste and the recycling of waste. The company’s services also include treatment, production, and distribution of drinking water. Its operating business segments are Water Europe, Waste Europe, International, and Other.

