Redmine – Implemented as an Online or Intranet Source for Project Management

Summary:

Open-source project management, Redmine is a cloud-based solution based on Ruby on Rails. This cross-platform and cross-database solution allows users to manage multiple projects within their system. Redmine Project Management Software allows administrators to allocate different roles to each user on each project. The document management system allows users to share files on the system itself and collaborate through the messaging platforms. Redmine also provides customer support through forums and chat.

Redmine USP:

Redmine project management software can be implemented as an online or intranet source for project management. For free software, Redmine offers both flexibility and quality compared to the alternative paid tools out there. Finally, Redmine offers a strong platform for users who wish to be in control of an advanced program.

Redmine Pricing

Redmine project management software is an open-source tool and hence free of cost to the users, hence there is no Redmine Pricing on the website. For further details of advanced Redmine features and Redmine pricing, users can contact the vendor directly.

Redmine Demo

Registered users have been given the ability to create their projects. Once a user registers, they can create their project and try out the project administration features for themselves. The sample demo can be found here. By filling up a simple form, users can access their Redmine environment with full administrator privileges here.

Features:

Multiple Project Support – Manage all projects through one instance of Redmine with a support of 49 languages. Customize roles for each user, control access to projects (declare as public or private).

Time Tracking Functionality – Enter time at both projects as well as ticket level and view time per user, issue type, category, or activity. Assess efficiency and productivity through the standard time tracking module.

Custom Fields – Define custom fields for issues, time-entries, projects, and users. Use available formats such as text, date, boolean, integers, drop-down lists, and checkboxes to customize. Display custom fields on the issue list and use them as regular filters for fields.

Repository browser and diff viewer – Attach existing repositories to projects and browse Redmine’s contents, view, and search changesets. Diff and annotate (aka blame) viewer. Avail supported SCMs (includes Subversion, CVS, Mercurial, Bazaar, and Git)

Miscellaneous features – Authenticate multiple users against multiple LDAP and supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite. Leverage the automatic Gantt chart and calendar based on the start date and due date of issues.

