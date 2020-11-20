Potential impact of Covid-19 on Petrochemical Fasteners Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Petrochemical Fasteners Market is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth. The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of X.XX% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028. The valuation of the global Petrochemical Fasteners Market was around US$X.XX%. Given the rate of development, the new valuation of the market will be around US$XX.XX by the end of the forecast period in 2028. The Fact.MR research provides detailed information about the key segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the present situation of the vendor landscape of the global Petrochemical Fasteners Market.

Developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina and other South East Asian countries are key markets for the manufacturers and suppliers of petrochemical fasteners. The petrochemical industry is witnessing growth momentum in South East Asian countries, owing to industrial growth, population growth and other macro-economic factors that influence the production of petrochemical products.

Developed economies such as the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Germany and France are expected to witness a moderate growth trend in the global petrochemical fasteners market during the forecast period. The demand for petrochemical fasteners from these countries is estimated to register growth due to the adoption of green energy, which is reducing the production and transportation of petrochemical products. But still the growing population and industrialization in developing economies will positively impact the petrochemical industry in the forecast period with new orders and projects such as transcontinental pipelines.

Some of the market participants in the global petrochemical fasteners market are:

American Fastener Technologies Corporation

Allfasteners Pty Ltd

B&G

Beck Prosper Limited

Brooks Forgings Limited

Deepak Fasteners Limited

Farsley Fasteners Ltd

Fastenerdata

Hobson Engineering

Hollandia

LSP Holding (UK) Ltd

Midlands Components

Studbolt Scotland Ltd

Transformers UK Limited

Usha Fasteners Pvt. Ltd.

The global petrochemical fasteners market can be segmented on the basis of material type, plating and coating type and application.

On the basis of material type, the global petrochemical fasteners market has been segmented into:

Alloy steel

Stainless steel

Carbon Steel

Duplex

On the basis of plating and coating type, the global petrochemical fasteners market has been segmented into:

Xylan

Molybdenum

Zinc

Others

On the basis of application, the global petrochemical fasteners market has been segmented into:

Production (Refining)

Storage

Transportation

