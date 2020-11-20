Growing Trends for Adopting Organic and Environment-Friendly Farming Practices to Drive the Demand for the Inoculants Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The inoculants market is estimated to reach USD 924 million in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 1,207 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The global inoculants market is projected to grow in the coming years attributed to the growing trends of adopting organic and environment-friendly farming practices due to ill effects of fertilizers and chemicals, rise in feed grains, increase in compound feed prices, and expansion of the livestock industry, particularly in the South American and Asia Pacific regions.

The key players in the inoculants market include Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (US), BrettYoung (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty (Australia), and XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada). Apart from this, other key players include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Kemin Industries, Inc (US), Provita Supplements GmbH (Germany), Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Terramax (US), BIO-CAT Microbials (US), and MBFi (South Africa).

Cargill (US) is among the leading players in the inoculants market. The company provides forage inoculants through its Promote brand. The Promote portfolio offers feed additives for the swine, poultry, dairy, and beef animal nutrition industries. Its products are developed on the basis of Cargill Animal Nutrition’s global network of R&D centers, which is backed by over 500 researchers in 17 state-of-the-art facilities. Promote Forage-Mate product line is offered through Cargill, Provimi, and Citura. Cargill provides forage inoculants under its brand, Promote Forage-Mate, for alfalfa, corn, grass, small grain, and sorghum. Promote’s non-additive feed additive solutions are backed by Cargill Animal Nutrition’s innovative network of researchers and application scientists. It manufacturers forage inoculants in its Specialty Blending Facility, a state-of-the-art site, which was built in 2016. The company has 500 research professionals and has over 5 innovation centers, 13 technical application centres, and 19 global labs, which gives it a competitive edge over other players.

BASF (Germany) provides inoculants for soybeans, chickpeas, and peanuts under its brands, Vault and Nodulator. The products are formulated with rhizobia, and help in offering maximum nitrogen fixation and increasing yield potential of the crops. The growing demand for agricultural inoculants has encouraged the company to focus on effective strategies, such as expansions and new product launches, to attain a leading position in the market. In 2017, the company expanded its manufacturing facility to increase the production of its inoculant brand, Nodulator Duo, a granular inoculant for pea and lentil production in Canada. It made an investment of CAD 10 million (USD 8.0 million). In 2019, the company launched an agricultural inoculant, New Nodulaid, specifically designed for the Australian farmers.

