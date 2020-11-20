CraveInvoice – Specialized Accounting Software for Small Businesses Across Different Industries

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

With CraveInvoice accounting software, users can send out invoices to clients by using email, define automated alerts for low inventory and also handle all the business expenditures related to administration and/or travel.

CraveInvoice USP:

CraveInvoice has been created specifically for small businesses across a diverse range of industries, such as retailers and small scale manufacturers. It specializes in inventory organization, expenditure management and billing and invoicing. The software also includes competencies for multi-currency billing, multi-warehouse inventory, and an incorporated accounting module.

CraveInvoice Pricing

CraveInvoice pricing comes in three variants listed below:

Starter subscription – INR 6000/year (1 user)

Basic subscription – INR 10000/year (2 users)

Business subscription – INR 15000/year (5 users)

CraveInvoice Demo:

The company offers various resources and guide videos for CraveInvoice accounting software on its website. The users can make use of these to get a basic understanding about the software.

Features:

Invoicing – CraveInvoice accounting software allows users to create service invoice or sales invoice by providing them with professional invoice templates. Users can either print, email or export invoice to the PDF as well.