CEIPAL WorkForce is a Best All-in-One HR Management Tool

CEIPAL WorkForce USP:

CEIPAL human resource software is one of the best tools out there for HR management. It provides multiple options like documentation, timesheets, leave management, and tracking tools to increase workflow and productivity. It was specially designed for all medium and large companies and encourages team collaboration. It also offers a portal to its employees where they can submit expenses, bills, and gather information through the web or mobile devices.

Summary:

CEIPAL Human Resource Software is a highly optimized cloud-based all in one HR management tool. The tool was built for managing employee information and tracking details about the workflow. The tool helps companies to manage employee placements and ensure compliance. The tool also allows employees to solve queries, view documents, and track records through a portal.

CEIPAL WorkForce Pricing

CEIPAL Workforce pricing model starts at a range of $ 7.00 per month per user. You need to visit the official website and sign in with all the necessary credentials to use the software. The CEIPAL Workforce pricing plans depend on subscription modules and the number of users. It comes with features like 360-degree feedback, applicant tracking, onboarding, employee profiles, budgeting, scheduling, time and attendance, and many more.

CEIPAL WorkForce Demo

There is a free demo or a free trial version available for the software. However, you need to visit their official website and sign in with all the necessary information to use the software. The software is a web cloud-based tool and supports multiple platforms like Windows and Android.

Features:

Feedback – It provides feedback about all the processes directly into the app. Analyze your results and create a developmental plan.

Management – Manage and customize timesheet. Send invoice or expense reports. Allows approval or rejection of leave requests directly from the software. It set automated reminders before Visas/Green Card expires.

Workflow – Create reports, dashboards, and charts to study and monitor employee performance and metrics. Access work from anywhere from any platform such as mobile devices and work in any format. It allows users to share documents and files into multiple formats directly from the platform.

Documentation – It allows multiple users and teams to collaborate. Uploads file sizes up to 200 MB easily.

