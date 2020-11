LPWAN Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) doesn’t refer to any particular technology, instead is used to define a network designed to communicate wirelessly with lower power over other networks, including satellite, cellular, or WiFi. The LPWAN wireless technology has gained notable recognition as a leading wireless connectivity solution for the Internet of Things (IoT), in recent years.

LPWAN makes a better option over traditional wireless technologies, owing to its powerful performance characteristics. LPWAN is designed to draw low-power, even during wide area coverage. The growing adoption of LPWAN in machines can be attributed to its fundamentally different ways of working over traditional connectivity solutions.



Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3449



LPWAN Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players in LPWAN are SIGFOX, Vodafone Group PLC, Link Labs, Semtech Corporation, Senet, Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., WAVIoT, NWave Technologies, Actility, Flashnet Communications Inc., Weightless SIG, Ingenu, Proximus SADP, and LORIOT.



Notable developments in the competitive landscape of LPWAN market include:

In February 2019, Haxiot, a global leader in LPWAN solutions, has launched a new edge computing solution that enables seamless integrations with industrial gateway vendors to provide device management, connectivity, and data transformation of LPWAN wireless technology.

In February 2019, GSM Association announced the availability of mobile IoT or LPWAN across the globe in licensed spectrum across 49 markets.

In December 2018, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading supplier of IoT modules, has launched a new family of multi-mode LPWAN modules BG77 and BG95, based on Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem.

In September 2018, Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company, has doubled the number of European cell sites that support NB-IoT standard, in a bid to expand its lead in the IOT.



Cost Efficiency– The Primary Driver for LPWAN Market

As LPWAN use existing mobile radio networks to connect endpoints separated by miles at low cost, while consuming minimal power, the penetration of this network is expanding significantly. Cost efficiency associated with LPWAN remains a key growth driver for stakeholders, as transmission via this network is roughly ten times cheaper as compared to GPRS or 3G. Moreover the existing solutions for LPWAN are fascinating technically. Apart from providing long battery life and wide range, LPWAN technologies are reliable and associated with low costs. No other existing technology currently offers these four characteristics together. Additionally, LPWANs are comparatively less complex, due to which network administration is much easier as compared with traditional cellular mobile phone technologies.



For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3449

LPWAN is changing the Connectivity WAN-Scape

LPWAN technologies have significantly transformed the Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity space for IoT devices, as they provide low data rates and extensive-range communication capabilities, while maintaining low power consumption and low cost for silicon transceiver. As LPWAN technologies are beneficial for asset tracking and geolocation services, they are witnessing wide adoption. Several IoT applications require geolocation, and LPWAN technologies provide location information at various levels of accuracy without utilizing any additional sensing elements. These growing benefits of LPWAN in the world advancing towards better connectivity, could favor growth of stakeholders.



Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.