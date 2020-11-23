China Cold Chain Market Size Estimation, Development Rate & Future Trends Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The China Cold Chain Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The China cold chain market is projected to value USD 27.79 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The increasing preference over the consumption of processed food products prevailing across the millennial population is projected to propel the demand for cold chain solutions and products.

Key Players:

Americold Logistics LLC

Arcticold Logistics Ltd.

China Merchants Americold (CMAC)

Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group (Gaishi Group)

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Preferred Freezer

SF Express

Swire Group

Henan Fresh Easy Supply Chain Co., Ltd. (Xianyi Holding, China)

Growth Drivers:

The fish, meat & seafood segment dominated the market in 2016 on account of increasing demand for exotic food products such as Scottish Crabs, Alaskan black cod, and Japanese lobsters prevailing across the population of China. It is also estimated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the processed food segment also witnessed a substantial share across the market in China.

The need for reducing labor costs, implementing solutions related to workforce forecast and picking optimization is gaining traction across the food processing, pharmaceuticals, and dairy industry. Further, the rising demand for deployment of workforce management services and solutions is expected to drive the growth for cold chain logistics across China.

Application Outlook:

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Type Outlook:

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

City Outlook:



The industry of cold chain is estimated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. This can be associated with the rapid technological advances across sectors like storage, processing, and packaging of seafood. Also, the rising demand for seafood among the millennial population and surging development of cold chain infrastructure are projected to drive the market growth.

The cold chain market across China has been classified into Shanghai, Beijing, and others (Tianjin, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Shandong) based on the region. In 2016, the other segment accounted for the highest share across the market. This can be associated with the increasing number of expos and international exhibitions for launches, promotions, and demonstration of products related to cold chain and logistics solutions.

The other segment that includes Shandong and the rest of the provinces accounts for a significant share. This can be associated with the procurement of fresh produce across cities like Shanghai and Beijing from Shandong. Further, rising demand for cold storages across this region is expected to trigger up the market growth.

