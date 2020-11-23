North America Coaxial Cable Market Business Driving Factors, Scope & In-depth Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Coaxial Cable Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The North America coaxial cable market is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 3,482.3 Million by 2020. This growth can be associated with various features like low installation cost, rising spending on IT and Telecom services and rapid technological advances being made across this region. Moreover, rising number of internet service providers is also anticipated to fuel up the market growth across this region.

Key Players:

Alpha Wire

Amphenol Corporation

Belden Inc.

Coleman Cable Inc.

General Cable Corporation

L-Com North America Connectivity

LS Cable & System

Nexans S.A.

Southwire

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The video distribution application segment held the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2014 to 2020 owing to rising popularity of services like over the top (OTT) and video on demand (VOD). The radio frequency transfer segment held the highest share of around 60% across the market due to low installation cost and maximum bandwidth of channels offered by these cables.

The end-use segment of internet service providers (ISP) held the largest share across the North American market owing to rising demand for internet connections across this region. Other segments like CATV companies, system integrators, construction industry, telephone service providers and military and aerospace are expected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

End-Use Outlook:

CATV Companies

System Integrators

Military & Aerospace

Telephone Service Providers

Internet Service Providers

Construction Industry

Application Outlook:

Video Distribution

Radio Frequency Transfer

Internet Data Transfer

Regional Insights:

The regional segment of the coaxial cable market across North America can be further divided into Canada, U.S., and Mexico. U.S. is anticipated to register the highest share across the regional market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecasted years. U.S. and Canada are being considered as a mature market than Mexico. Moreover, Canada and Mexico are anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to rising investments across broadcasting, broadband, and telecom industry. Moreover, removal of trade barriers and good FDI policies being imposed by statutory governing bodies for enhancing the communication infrastructure is further projected to fuel up the market growth in the upcoming years.

