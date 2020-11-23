Growing Trends for Adopting Ethyl Alcohol as Fuel and Isopropyl Alcohol for Sanitizers and Disinfectants Contribute to Drive the Demand for the Industrial Alcohol

Chicago, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The industrial alcohol market is estimated to reach USD 93.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 112.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The global industrial alcohol market is projected to grow in the coming years attributed to the growing consumer awareness and increasing demand for alcohol-based sanitizers and disinfectants. There is a rising demand for fuel grade ethyl alcohol which is used as a blend in transportation fuels. The North American region dominates in grain and corn production used for ethyl alcohol manufacturing. The Asia pacific region is projected to grow at the highest growth rate.

The key players in the industrial alcohol market include Cargill (US), Raizen Energia (Brazil), Green Plains Inc (US), Cristalco (France) and MGP Ingredients (US). Other players include, The Andersons Inc (US), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Grain processing Corporation (U.S.US), Greenfield Global Inc. Specialty Alcohols (Canada), and Flint Hills Resources (US)., Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands), Linde plc (Ireland), EcoLab (US), Univar Solutions (US), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), and Wilmar International (Singapore).

Sigma-Aldrich (US) is among the leading players in the industrial alcohol market. The company has one of the largest range of alcohol products. These products cater to industrial applications such as pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, alcoholic beverages, and many others. The company offers pure and denatured ethyl alcohol as well as isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol. Its products are developed by a network of more than 5 R&D centres across, which is backed by over 100 researchers in its state-of-the-art facilities.

Pharmaceutical secondary standards for application in quality control, provide pharma laboratories and manufacturers with a convenient and cost-effective alternative to the preparation of in-house working standards. The company’s alcohol products is a common organic solvent that is widely used in chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular biology. It is also utilized in pharmaceutical and perfume manufacture. Due to its occurrence in alcoholic beverages, it is also widely used in in vivo studies on alcohol-related pathology. The company’s products are used in development for qualitative and quantitative analyses, food and beverage quality control testing, and other calibration requirements. The company has research professionals in over 5 innovation centres, and has presence in over 150 countries across Asia, Europe, South America, North America, Europe and Africa, which gives it a competitive edge over other players.

MGP Ingredients (US) is a global producer and supplier of distilled spirits and food ingredients. The companys distilled spirits including the whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The companys distillery products consist of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. The distillery products segment also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services. The company is also a producer of industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The alcohol products are derived from corn and other grains (including rye, barley, wheat, barley malt and milo). The companys George Remus brand portfolio consists of various expressions, such as George Remus Bourbon Whiskey. The companys vodka brand is Till American Wheat Vodka. Its Food grade industrial alcohol is used as an ingredient in foods such as vinegar and food flavourings; and personal care products such as hair sprays and hand sanitizers;, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals and a range of other products. The company has increased production of industrial alcohol, which is used to produce hand sanitizers and commercial disinfectants in the US.

