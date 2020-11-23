Soaring Demand Drives Cloth Diaper Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cloth diaper has witnessed impressive growth over the last few years in the global region, there has been a continuous innovation in the design and launch of new and unique style cloth diaper using different type of materials. Increasing population with high birth rate is one of the major factor boosting the demand of the global diaper market in the developing countries such as Asia Pacific and Africa. Manufacturers of cloth diaper are continuously innovating the new and unique styled cloth diaper using different type of materials, coupled with the rising consumer preference for fashionable cloth diaper is the key factor which is driving the growth of the global cloth diaper market. In order to cater the increasing demand of cloth diaper, manufacturers are offering premium segments of the cloth diapers with extra softness and absorb channels.



Global cloth diaper Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global cloth diaper market has been segmented as:

Ultra- Absorbent baby cloth diaper

Super-Absorbent baby cloth diaper

On the basis of age group, the global cloth diaper market has been segmented as:

0-6 months

6 months-18 months

18 months- 48 months

Others



On the basis of sales channel, the global cloth diaper market has been segmented as:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Drug Store

Online

Others



Global cloth diaper market: Regional Overview

The global cloth diaper market has been divided into seven regions

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan, and

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Some of key vendors that currently operate in the cloth diaper market across the globe are as follows:

Domtar Corporation

Kao Corporation

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Ontex Group NV

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

DaddyBaby Co. Ltd



