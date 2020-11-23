Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The European Commission allocated over €90 million for the European Defense Fund from the EU budget for 2017-19, which increased up to €13 billion for the span of 2021-2027. Likewise for the U.S., the budget for defense increased from around US$ 606 billion in 2017 to US$ 639.1 billion in a year, and the President’s FY2019 budget request for national defense includes nearly US$ 726 billion.



Widespread use of fiber optic gyroscopes in military applications, such as missiles flight control, ground detection, and dynamic Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking, has made defense industry to remain one of the biggest end-user of fiber optic gyroscope. This coupled with surging investments in the defense sector, as that in the U.S. and Europe, will continue to proliferate demand for fiber optic gyroscope.



On the basis of Device Type, the Fiber Optic Gyroscope market study consists of:

• Gyrocompass

• Inertial Measurement Unit

• Inertial Navigation System

• Others



On the basis of end use, the Fiber Optic Gyroscope market study incorporates:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Robotics

• Mining

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others



On the basis of region, the Fiber Optic Gyroscope market study contains:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA



Key players analyzed in the Fiber Optic Gyroscope market study:

Emcore Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., KVH Industries, Inc., Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH, Nedaero Components, Ixblue SAS, Fizoptika Corp., Optolink LLC, and AL Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd.



