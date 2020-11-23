Kartrocket – Appropriate E-Commerce Platform for Hastle-Free Order Management

Summary:

Kartrocket e-Commerce Platform has a Payment Gateway integration and Automated shipping. Katrocket e-commerce platform helps to manage orders hassle free with integrated shipping,  create an online store with India’s best e-Commerce software with beautiful designs, free payment gateway and much more.

Kartrocket USP:

The USP for Kartrocket e-commerce platform is that the significant amount of money is development and overall platform costs are saved. Kartrocket stores are mobile ready which help all merchandisers to sell across the web with the support of all the countries over the web.

Kartrocket Pricing:

Users can get the Kartrocket Pricing plans from the website. Kartrocket Pricing comes in two flexible models:

Kartrocket Pricing Essential ₹ 3500 User/Month.
Kartrocket Pricing Premium.

Kartrocket Demo:

Kartrocket e-commerce platform provides free demo for all its versions with the software or on the website in the form of illustrations and videos to acquaint the users with all its functionalities.

Get the Global Overview of the Market:
https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/e-commerce-platform/

Kartrocket Features:

Dependable Web Payment Platform
# On both the management and user side, the interface is simple and well-designed.

 Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)
# Kartrocket provides works on  secured protocol to provide secure remote access hassle free payment gateway.

Integrated CRM software
# To monitor the technical support, opportunities and sales information.
# Ecommerce sites will provide you with valuable customer information.
# In built marketing features like coupons, viral marketing tools, gift certificates, Facebook selling, automatic onsite SEO and more,

Secure Payment Gateway
# A payment gateway that encrypts transactions before sending them to the web browser of the issuing bank or any other financial institution
# Kartrocket provides a secure route between the merchant’s server, payment gateway and issuing bank.

Payment Integration
# One can accept credit cards and process payments through your store as well as use PayPal or Stripe.

Subscription Billing
# Easy-to-manage subscriptions
# Account updater & other advanced revenue recovery tools

Customer Support
With 24×7 (live chat) support which can be either online or over call.
Full support

Read the Detailed Article@
https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441

