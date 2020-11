Pulses Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Analysis of the Global Pulses Market

Pulses Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of types, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Chickpeas

Pigeon Pea

Cowpea

Urad Bean/Black Lentil

Red Kidney Bean

Green Gram

Red Lentil

Others

On the basis of end use, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Bakery Products

Pasta

Snack Foods

Soups

Cereal Bars

Tortillas

Meat

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pulses market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

On the basis of region, the pulses market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Global Pulses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

