Your New Travel Guide. Mark Fullem is The New Owner of Discovery Map of Annapolis

Annapolis, MD, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Mark Fullem as the new owner of Discovery Map of Annapolis. Fullem acquired the map in November 2020.

Fullem, a Brookville, Maryland resident, has a long history with the city of Annapolis. An avid boater, he’s been coming to the city since his late teens.

“When I retired earlier this year, I was looking for an opportunity that would let me relocate to the place I want to be, Annapolis,” said Fullem, who worked as a marketing executive for UnitedHealth Group over the last three decades. “Some friends of mine, Kurt and Melissa Godwin, just purchased the Discovery Map of Cape Coral (FL) and suggested I look into the Annapolis map. It really seemed like a perfect fit for what I want to do.”

Discovery Maps are colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map of Annapolis includes sites and destinations within the city and neighboring communities. That includes the U.S. Naval Academy, restaurants and other attractions along the Chesapeake and other tourist points of interest.

Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content to complement/supplement the printed map. The interactive map found the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“As much as we rely on our smartphones, people still prefer printed-out maps,” said Fullem. “Although Discovery Map has a great website and online presence, the maps are truly like works of art and reveal the character of an area… and there is a lot of that in Annapolis and the surrounding areas.”

For local businesses interested in placing an ad in the next Discovery Map of Annapolis, Fullem will start accepting ads in January 2021, with a distribution planned for May 2021. Interested merchants can call (410) 756-8688 or email markfullem@discoverymap.com.

Discovery Map International has more than 130 maps nationwide. More than 6,000 businesses advertise on Discovery Maps across the U.S. One annual ad on Discovery Map reaches, on average, 500,000 visitors. Discovery Map advertisers renew their ads at a very high rate and some of the older Discovery Map locations have businesses who have been advertising on the same map for more than 20 years.

For more information on the Discovery Map opportunity, visit https://discoverymap.com/.

About Discovery Map International, Inc.:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.

For information about the Discovery Map International franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com or call 802-316-4060.