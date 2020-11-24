8th World Congress on Healthcare Management System

Posted on 2020-11-24 by in Healthcare, Management, Travel // 0 Comments

Healthcare Management System Conference_April 6-8, 2021 Healthcare Management System Conference_April 6-8, 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the organising committee, it is our pleasure to invite you to join the 8th World Congress on Healthcare Management System during April 6-8, 2021 in Dubai, UAE.

Dubai is the capital and largest city of UAE. The HMSUCG2021 scientific meeting will encourage hopes and discussion to inspire, educate participants, and young research minds from a wide array of themes to collaborate within and with the investors, funders for the advancement of the Healthcare field.

We have thus placed the conference under the theme “Building a Safer Healthcare Management for Better Outcome”.

We welcome all of you to attend the plenaries, oral presentations, poster sessions and invite you to interact with the conference participants during the networking session.

We extend our Invitation to sponsor the 8th World Congress Healthcare Management System. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sponsorship preferences will be considered and assigned in the order that applications are received. During the conference, you will learn from the best in order to build on your own organization’s strengths and address your own organization’s opportunities for improvement.

We have confidence you will find the Healthcare Management System conference stimulating, informative, and rewarding.

We look forward to seeing you all there.

Best wishes from the UCGConference Organizers

Call for Paper:

Call for paper is now open for the 8th World Congress Healthcare Management System Utilitarian Conference scheduled during April 06-08, 2021 in Dubai, UAE with the motto Building a Safer Healthcare System for better outcomes

The presenting speaker/author must register and pay the registration fee (please note that registration is required in order to be included in the final program, to have the paper published in the online “Book/proceedings” of 8th World Congress Healthcare Management System Utilitarian Conference, and to be invited to submit a paper for publication in the official Proceedings.

Conference highlights are

Conference Benefits:

Get continuing medical education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD)
Participate in professional networking
Collect material for personal knowledge
Meet with specific company representatives
Enjoy sessions & entertainment
Participation Certificate
Present your ideas and work to others
Opportunity to hear from and interact with leaders in your field
Adds Value to your CV
Conferences engage thousands of keynote speakers, speakers, delegates, practitioners, and students.

Important Information:
Conference Name: 8th World Congress on Healthcare Management System
Short Name: HMSUCG2021
Dates: April 6-8, 2021
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Email: healthcare@universeconferences.net
Visit: https://healthcaremanagement.utilitarianconferences.com/
Call for Papers: https://healthcaremanagement.utilitarianconferences.com/call-for-paper
Register here: https://healthcaremanagement.utilitarianconferences.com/registration
Brochure: https://healthcaremanagement.utilitarianconferences.com/download-brochure
Call Us/WhatsApp Us: +12076890407/+442033222718

Target Audience: Healthcare Professionals, allied health professionals, medical educators, primary health network staff, Staff Nurse/Head Nurse, Nurse Educator, Health Planner, Public Health Educator or Consultant​​, Marketing Director or Program Manager, Hospital Manager, Occupational Health Specialist, Safety Coordinator, Medical Practitioner, Doctors, Hospital CEO’s, Hospital Management Company Senior Management, Health Care Managers, etc

Connect with us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HealthcareUCG

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/healthcaremanagementsystem

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/8th-World-Congress-on-Healthcare-Management-System-106645617820496/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/926874937796466
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/healthcareucgconferences/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/HealthcareUCGConference/

Tumblr: http://healthcareucgconferences.tumblr.com/

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/189792431@N04/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/HMSUCG2021

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/healthcareucgconferences

Myspace: https://myspace.com/Healthcareucgconferences

Xing: https://www.xing.com/events/8th-world-congress-healthcare-management-system-3043551#
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS1TFe3nzRlREovQIjYMPkg
Welcome Note: https://youtu.be/9UuHxnyOsn0

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering offers a wide range of events, Meetings, Conferences, Workshops, Symposium. We have a dedicated team who are aimed at acquiring the technologies, adopting the knowledge of business needs, and accelerate with best ideas and strategies. Utilitarian Conferences Gathering is a pioneer in the area of Event Management, Collaboration. We are full-service event provider specializing in the field of Medical, Clinical, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Engineering, Pharma, Environmental Science, Engineering, Business, Agricultural and Food event services for Academic and Industrial Sectors. We stand out distinctively from our competitors for our commitment to quality, round the clock service, and unmatched price. We are able to provide you with the best event, Meeting experience under one roof. We at Utilitarian Conferences Gathering make sure that you as a client choose the most appropriate event.

More Information: https://utilitarianconferences.com/
https://universeconferences.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCGConferences
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucg-utilitarian-conferences-gathering/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Utilitarian-Conferences-Gathering-102364354933420
E: contact@universeconferences.net

Healthcare Management, Healthcare System, Healthcare Administration, Patient Safety, Healthcare Informatics, Healthcare Technology, Public & Community Healthcare, Healthcare Education, Occupational Healthcare, Digital healthcare, E-Health, Healthcare Innovations, Primary Care, Child Health, Sexual Health, Healthcare Media, Healthcare Services, Healthcare Marketing, Precision medicine, Cardiac Healthcare, Nursing, Patient Care

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!