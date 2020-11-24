Dubai, UAE, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the organising committee, it is our pleasure to invite you to join the 8th World Congress on Healthcare Management System during April 6-8, 2021 in Dubai, UAE.

Dubai is the capital and largest city of UAE. The HMSUCG2021 scientific meeting will encourage hopes and discussion to inspire, educate participants, and young research minds from a wide array of themes to collaborate within and with the investors, funders for the advancement of the Healthcare field.

We have thus placed the conference under the theme “Building a Safer Healthcare Management for Better Outcome”.

We welcome all of you to attend the plenaries, oral presentations, poster sessions and invite you to interact with the conference participants during the networking session.

We extend our Invitation to sponsor the 8th World Congress Healthcare Management System.

We have confidence you will find the Healthcare Management System conference stimulating, informative, and rewarding.

We look forward to seeing you all there.

Best wishes from the UCGConference Organizers

Call for Paper:

Call for paper is now open for the 8th World Congress Healthcare Management System Utilitarian Conference scheduled during April 06-08, 2021 in Dubai, UAE with the motto Building a Safer Healthcare System for better outcomes

The presenting speaker/author must register and pay the registration fee in order to be included in the final program, to have the paper published in the online "Book/proceedings" of 8th World Congress Healthcare Management System Utilitarian Conference.

Conference highlights are

Important Information:

Conference Name: 8th World Congress on Healthcare Management System

Short Name: HMSUCG2021

Dates: April 6-8, 2021

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Target Audience: Healthcare Professionals, allied health professionals, medical educators, primary health network staff, Staff Nurse/Head Nurse, Nurse Educator, Health Planner, Public Health Educator or Consultant​​, Marketing Director or Program Manager, Hospital Manager, Occupational Health Specialist, Safety Coordinator, Medical Practitioner, Doctors, Hospital CEO’s, Hospital Management Company Senior Management, Health Care Managers, etc

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering is a pioneer in the area of Event Management, Collaboration. We are full-service event provider specializing in the field of Medical, Clinical, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Engineering, Pharma, Environmental Science, Engineering, Business, Agricultural and Food event services for Academic and Industrial Sectors.

