HealthCARE360 Announces Successful Completion of HIPAA Compliance Assessment

Boca Raton, FL ., 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — HealthCARE360, a leading digital patient experience platform, today announced that it has been assessed for HIPAA compliance. This comes after the successful completion of the HIPAA compliance assessment carried out, by an independent auditor.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, was first enacted in 1996 and exists as the most widely recognized set of rules governing information security and the protection of personal health information for those involved with, or supplying goods and services to, the healthcare sector. A draft Digital Information Security in Healthcare Act (‘DISHA’) stands tallest amongst the legal frameworks in India and shows potential India has for protecting its citizens’ health data.

The other being The Personal Data Protection Bill which along with the Information Technology Act also provides more general and blanket protections for all kinds of data.

“We are pleased to be recognized as HIPAA Compliant, a leader in cyber risk assessment” said Ashok K, Director & Practice Head, and Cloud & Security at HealthCARE360. “Given the constantly changing nature of information security risk, HIPAA compliance is now more important than ever before for our healthcare clients. This compliance marks yet another milestone for HealthCARE360 as an industry-leading patient experience platform and we couldn’t be more excited to share the news with our healthcare providers,” added Ashok.

The completion of this audit is another part of HealthCARE360’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of customer data across its platform and complies its security protocols for all of its healthcare customers.

“At HealthCARE360, we are proud to have been able to work with our partner Salesforce and deliver a product that meets the ever-growing data security standards of the healthcare industry,” said Saurabh Gupta, VP Products & Solution Engineering at HealthCARE360. “Our HIPAA compliance reaffirms our commitment to our customers to keep their personal and health data safe. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital channels of engagement in healthcare and the need to continue to safeguard patient data along with delivering quality care, has never been higher “explained Saurabh.

HealthCARE360 platform is fully integrated, with Salesforce, a leading SaaS-based CRM, and the most widely adopted enterprise SaaS application for digital experience. As part of this platform, HealthCARE360 captures patient data and allows it to be linked to the appointment booking, patient history, diagnosis, and prescriptions which further improves the patient experience. This data is maintained wholly by the licensor of the HealthCARE360 platform, which is in turn secured against outside threats by protocols put in place as part of HealthCARE360’s ongoing security compliance efforts.

About HealthCARE360

HealthCARE360 is a comprehensive healthcare experience platform built natively on Salesforce. The patients, doctors, and healthcare service providers can inherit the best of class capabilities of the #1 CRM platform including HIPAA compliance, privacy, scalability, availability, and performance as certified against the highest global standards for cloud computing. The solution is best suited for multi-specialty clinics, hospitals, and solo practitioners for both cores medical and allied health services. The application integrates with an AI-enabled bot for the Facebook Messenger tool which makes it easier to pre-diagnose, triage, and connect with patients.

