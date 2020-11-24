New Book by Deirdre Fagan: The Grief Eater

New York City, NY, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Deirdre Fagan The Grief Eater hitting stores everywhere now.

“There is so much to admire in these deeply human tales confronting grief, death, loneliness, and despair. Each compelling and complex character reveals an unexpected grace, reveals comfort where one would never expect to find it, and this gives a reader the courage to face the worst. Whether you’re grieving or celebrating the beauty of this life, these stories will speak to you.” – Karen Stefano, author of What A Body Remembers: A Memoir of Sexual Assault and Its Aftermath

“Deirdre Fagan’s distinctive voice, spare yet warm, lures the reader into spacious interiors affording the reader room to roam. Thought-provoking, beguiling, astringent, yet consoling, this cohesive collection of tales of loss never fails to engross and surprise. The surprises culminate with an insightful resolution of the delightful last tale. Haversham’s Dickens and Lenore’s Poe would, I think, reach out for this volume.” – Jon Sindell, author of The Pugilist Poets of Venice

Deirdre Fagan is a widow, wife, and mother of two who writes poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and essays on literary criticism and pedagogy. She is the author of the book Critical Companion to Robert Frost, and the articles, “Kay Ryan and Poetic Play,” published in the CEA Critic, and “Emily Dickinson’s Unutterable Word,” collected in Bloom’s Modern Critical Views: Emily Dickinson. Her academic and creative work is available in various online and print journals, magazines, and anthologies. Fagan’s poem, “Outside In,” was a finalist for Best of the Net 2018, and her poem, “Homesick,” was nominated for a 2018 Pushcart. She has a chapbook, “Have Love,” forthcoming from Finishing Line Press.

