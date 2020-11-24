Elite Online Publishing Announces a New Bestselling Book by Author Steven Anthony Bishop

Author Steven Anthony Bishop Achieves #1 National Bestseller

With His New Book

Putting on Christ:

A Road Map for Our Heroic Journey to Spiritual Rebirth and Beyond

Author Steven Anthony Bishop achieved #1 National Bestseller with his new book

Putting on Christ: A Road Map for Our Heroic Journey to Spiritual Rebirth and Beyond.

Salt Lake City, UT, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Author Steven Anthony Bishop joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, Putting on Christ: A Road Map for Our Heroic Journey to Spiritual Rebirth and Beyond which was released Tuesday, November 17, 2020, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

On the day of the release, his book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon. Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 National Bestseller in NINE Categories including Adult Christian Ministry, Religious Leadership, Men’s Christian Living, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Spiritual Growth, Christian Prayer, Christian Meditations, Christian Ministry & Evangelism, and Christian Denominations & Sects.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Putting on Christ is a roadmap of our heroic journey to Spiritual Rebirth, also referenced in the holy writ as “the gate” that leads to eternal life. This gate is the First Comforter which is received and initiated through a “baptism of fire” and manifestation of the Lord’s Spirit. The Savior said, “Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able” (Luke 13:24).

For the true seeker and truth seeker, Putting On Christ may prove a valuable guide for the journey along this straight and narrow path which leads to obtaining the knowledge of God on the level as if we had seen Him. When we receive this knowledge, we will have been healed and cleansed by Christ Himself of our sins, vices, and spiritual wounds . This knowledge then opens the door to “obtain all other things pertaining to life and godliness” (Lectures On Faith 7:18). Putting On Christ includes the stories of nine people who were born of the Spirit or born of God in our latter day—six of whom are personally known to me. These nine have obtained the same knowledge—even the perfect knowledge as to God’s reality. This experiential knowledge obtained is on par with many who have entered God’s Presence through a near-death experience. In either scenario, one can never be the same thereafter. Each will have received “a mighty change” or conversion of the heart towards God.

This same knowledge is available to all who have come under heavenly contract with God through the ordinances by proper authority. The Lectures on Faith teach that “whatsoever constitutes the salvation of one will constitute the salvation of every creature which will be saved” (Lectures on Faith, 7:9).

Jesus said to Nicodemus: “Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God” (John 3:5). Being born of the Spirit is much more than receiving the Father’s promise through “confirmation” after being baptized by water. There is a broken-hearted covenant and cry of the soul we must each make in the depths of repentance, performed in complete surrender, having a committed willingness to do His will in all things thereafter. Once these and other conditions are met, the fulfillment of the Father’s promise can then be made experientially “real” for us in our lives—unto the praise and glory of God. This is when we transition from the knowledge about God to the actual, perfect knowledge of God. Indeed, this is salvation.

The path is real and He is coming. Waste no time.

-Steven Anthony Bishop

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Steven Anthony Bishop was born on the seventh day of the seventh month in Southern California yet considers Utah as his “home base”. He has worked as an entrepreneur for most of his professional life and is a seasoned real estate investor.

Steven is best known for having obtained the first ever granted exclusive worldwide license to replicate Michelangelo’s incomparable “La Pieta” sculpture from the Vatican Observatory Foundation. His company, “Vescovo Buonarroti Art”, has made the viewing of its replicas available to Catholic Churches throughout the United States, as well as internationally (see www.LaPieta.com).

Steven has served in many callings in his Church, beginning as a young missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Seville, Spain (now Malaga) Mission. Since his mission, Steven has worked in various callings including serving as a Priest Quorum Advisor, Elders Quorum President, in a Bishopric, and as Director of Public Affairs for Tempe and Chandler, Arizona.

When not serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Steven can be found doing missionary work and finding the Lord’s elect. Steven is a witness to the reality of our risen Savior, Jesus Christ, and shares this message to all who will listen. Steven joyfully welcomes opportunities to promote building faith in Jesus Christ, including volunteering to speak at firesides, or other faith promoting events.

Steven and his wife Rebecca recently moved from Arizona to Utah, and have raised four daughters along with a little Yorkie dog named “Gracie”, who they all swear is an actual person.

