Female Travel Founders Seek to Impact Industry with Largest Survey of its Kind

Singapore, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Two female travel companies, Solo Female Travelers and SheFari, have partnered to launch the largest-scale global survey ever conducted for the solo female travel niche.

The brands have created two online questionnaires: one for women who have traveled solo, and one for those who have not, which will be open to global participants from November 18 until December 9, 2020 and aim to collect 10,000 responses.

The purpose of the survey is to give a voice to women who travel on their own – or wish to – while identifying top preferences, interests, fears, and motivations surrounding solo travel. Despite women booking over 80% of travel and a growing interest in solo travel, little comprehensive research has been done on solo female travel trends, preferences and behaviors.

“After just 5 days, 2,000 women have already taken the survey, and we are confident we will surpass our goal” says Mar Pages, co-founder of Solo Female Travelers.

The survey results and insights will be shared publicly in an effort to inform, advise and help shape the travel industry’s products and services to better reflect the solo female travel consumer.

In addition to their own audiences, the companies have partnered with and extended survey circulation to key travel leaders and media outlets to expand the reach and impact of the survey. 18 giveaway prizes from 13 female-owned or focused businesses worth over $2,000 will be awarded to survey participants through a weekly draw.

Solo Female Travelers is one of the first global communities of women who travel solo and counts over 72,000 solo female travelers from all over the world. The community is committed to empowering women to travel on their own terms.

SheFari connects women through transformative journeys, from unique retreats to unforgettable group adventures. Ideal for solo travelers, SheFari trips offer a variety of activities and styles created for dynamic women.

For more information on how to circulate the survey or to guarantee your receipt of the results, please reach out to community@solofemaletravelers.club

