Black Friday Deals: PowerAdSpy Announces Special Discount Offer Upto Flat 50% Off On All Yearly Plans



PowerAdSpy is all set to take a plunge during festive seasons, including upcoming Black Friday 2020, by rolling out a special offer of providing flat 50% off on all yearly plans.

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of the most-awaited event of Black Friday, PowerAdSpy, the globally famed social media ad intelligence tool specialized in building winning ad campaigns, announced that the company is offering 50% off on all the existing yearly plans for its new users.

The latest announcement focuses entirely on welcoming novice users by allowing them some enchanting offerings. Of the company’s recent conference, the chief operations manager said, “PowerAdspy is thrilled to announce timely offers and discount schemes for brands out there. Aside from improving the overall functionality of the tool, PowerAdSpy is offering a special discount of flat 50% off on entire yearly plans on Black Friday.”

Before making price modifications in the complete packages of yearly plans, the team at PowerAdSpy planned and executed the various tactics. After an in-depth analysis of potential audiences and robust competitor’s existing users, stemming from gut insights, the team found out a significant portion of interests leaning down to yearly plans on the whole.



Aside from alluring offers, the prominent tool also keeps on upgrading its features. Here is a quick list.

Platform’s database has now millions of new ad copies added from different niches. It has inspired a lot of new advertisers. A few months ago, PowerAdspy Added ‘Chrome Plugin’ ‘ for a better on-the-go experience. The features got an overwhelming response from both existing and new users. It also improved ad filters for a better experience. A bunch of improved filters is now available in the left side corner of the main site that researches ads by positions. Users can now check out live ads directly on the platform. Moreover, PowerAdSpy lets them check real-time engagement in no time.

“To avail the 50% off on PAS yearly plans, use coupon code- SX55AZEU and activate offers.

Note:- Offer valid for limited time and only for new users. “

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is a leading social media ad intelligence platform that has helped markets out there since 2014. The tool is a treasure for enthusiasts using which marketers can keep a check on the trending social media campaigns all across the web and can attain business goals without any hazards. Get detailed information at- poweradspy.com