Future Electronics Features Robust and Reliable TE Connectivity MATE-N-LOK™ Connectors

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has launched the TE Connectivity Universal MATE-N-LOK™ Connectors in their latest edition of their Virtual Bootcamp e-newsletter.

The TE Connectivity MATE-N-LOK™ connectors feature electrical performance in a 6.35mm [.25 in] pitch design. Rated up to 19A max. and offered in a range of configurations, TE Connectivity Universal MATE-N-LOK™ housings feature positive polarization, positive locking, and rear cavity identification for easy and error resistant assembly.

To learn more, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/te-connectivity-universal-mate-n-lok-connectors.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

