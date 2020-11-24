Baroque Lifestyle Pivots Focus to Providing Digital Experiences That Delight Audiences During Heightened COVID-19 Restrictions

New York, New York, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — As the coronavirus pandemic grows in intensity during this winter season, Baroque Lifestyle has pivoted to deliver a creative perspective on relevant and artistic articles to audiences across the globe. Topics on the editorial calendar that contain this new positioning includes:

Portraying the changes in luxury dining experiences and identifying trends in this space.

Curating unique digital experiences to expose our audience to art and culture around the world from the comfort of their homes.

Presenting luxury travel destinations that people can learn about and add to their overall bucket list.

Developing product stories that feature world-class luxury products in preparation for the holiday season.

“People are looking for an escape from the tough reality that we’re facing. We’re not looking to evade the pandemic, but we know that our wickedly talented writers are able to use the power of storytelling to usher audiences into a happy place filled with luxury travel options, products, and experiences that last a lifetime.” Commented Editor-in-Chief, Abigail Baker.

Baroque Lifestyle has recruited an elite team of contributors that create dynamic content under a unified editorial mission of excellence. Top writers for the publication are:

Allison Torem : Screenwriter, director, and freelance writer.

: Screenwriter, director, and freelance writer. Alicia Dale: World traveler, adventurer, lover of food, and writer of nonfiction and business books .

. Desiree Mulkey : Freelance writer and storyteller with a passion for food, health, and wellness, and the great outdoors. She is also a proud rescue dog mom to her hiking companion, Louie.

: Freelance writer and storyteller with a passion for food, health, and wellness, and the great outdoors. She is also a proud rescue dog mom to her hiking companion, Louie. Taylor Fox : New York-based travel and food writer, specializing in the impact of food within culture.

Baroque Lifestyle firmly believes that the future is bright and looks forward to harnessing the power of creativity as a tool to support its diverse audience.

ABOUT THE BAROQUE GROUP

Founded in 2007, the Baroque Group is a leading company with expertise across multiple industries, offering a 360-degree solution and personalized services and utilizing expert Agents. This expertise enables us to provide a comprehensive range of unparalleled services across platforms in the hospitality, leisure, tourism, and real estate industries. With a holistic approach, Baroque Group ensures a latitude of luxury and custom-curated services ranging from aviation, yachts, and travel to properties as well as an all-access concierge service. Our team spreads out from New York across the rest of the globe, which allows us to offer seamless arrangements worldwide. This approach results in flawless travel experiences from start to finish, completely tailored to meet each person’s particular preferences. Today we have seven divisions, each providing personalized and professional service with a strong dedication to creating tailor-made solutions, leaving our clients free to focus on other more valuable aspects of their time.

CONTACT:

Editor in Chief, Abigail Baker

editor@baroquelifestyle.com